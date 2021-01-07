Android Auto will have “biggest update ever” soon

Android Auto should receive its “biggest update ever” by the end of January, according to Autoevolution, gaining a number of new features to optimize the mirroring experience of Android phones on the screens of the media centers of vehicles.

The news is kept confidential by Google, but one of them should be the support for wallpapers, according to the publication, allowing the user to personalize the background of the screen, a function similar to that offered by Apple in CarPlay. However, the system will only allow you to choose between images already pre-loaded from the app itself, at least at first.

Another novelty that should come with Android Auto 6.0 is the greater integration with Google Assistant, offering the possibility to configure several shortcuts for voice commands, adding icons for quick access to specific functions on the software’s home screen.

The Google Assistant routines will also be present, according to the vehicle, facilitating the use of the tool. With this, the user will be able to determine to the app that he sends a message to the family as soon as he connects his cell phone to the car and starts the journey towards his home, for example.

More features and bug fixes

A “MultiDisplay” function can be another novelty added to Android Auto 6.0, according to information leaked on Reddit. Such a feature would allow the smartphone to be used as a second screen for different purposes, extending the work area of ​​the multimedia center display.

Some bug fixes are also being prepared by the Mountain View giant, and may be available in the next version of Android Auto. Faults like dark mode disabled when running Android 10, random pauses in Spotify and the non-resumption of songs after the end of a call are among those that must be corrected.