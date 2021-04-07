Android Auto finally gets more apps

Android Auto, Google’s vehicle interface, announced in August last year the opening of the automotive system for applications created by third-party developers, to improve navigation, parking and charging systems, which would be made available on the Play Store.

Yesterday (5), the Android Developers section of the Google blog announced that, finally, developers will be able to publish their apps directly on the digital store, after “a lot of work to stabilize the library”. Drivers will now be able to use any Android Auto application directly from the vehicle’s screen, without having to resort to a beta program.

Requirements for publishing Android Auto apps to the Play Store

Naturally, to have their apps made available on the Play Store, developers must meet the strict quality standards required of other Google apps. The announcement also disclosed the requirements for publishing the content:

-“Design your application with our developer guide

-Develop your application with the latest version of androidx.car.app (1.0.0-rc01 at the time of this publication)

-Test your application with the main desktop unit and the new test library

-Publish your app to the Play Console production track! ”

The news will please drivers, who will now have at their disposal, in addition to Google Maps and Waze, new options such as T map, Chargepoint, Sygic, PlugShare, AmiGO, 2GIS, A Better Route Planner, Flitsmeister, among others. Maybe even Uber and 99 can now develop their own apps for the platform and make their drivers’ daily lives more enjoyable.