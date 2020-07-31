Android Auto 5.5 reveals features in source code

Known for facilitating the use of functions idealized for drivers, offering a more practical and optimized interface to facilitate interaction, Android Auto has been receiving gradual implementations that make the application more current, which includes everything from visual changes to implementations for Google Maps in the version for smartphones.

Following on this trail of novelties, Android Auto 5.5 had panned its source code, which revealed some changes that can be seen soon in the application, however it is not clear whether this can be unlocked in the version itself over time or if it is only a limited test, which may or may not come true in future versions.

According to the information observed, the most relevant implementation concerns the use on multiple screens, which would give the opportunity for car manufacturers to integrate different information into each of the displays integrated in the vehicle, and may even focus not only on the driver but also on the passenger.

In addition, there is also information regarding the collection of consumption of children’s entertainment, in order to obtain tips for possible implementations of novelties focused on small children (which in part can also talk to the aforementioned use on multiple screens).

No less important, information was also seen related to new ways of composing messages through the platform and also to change the top bar of applications, thus generating a more refined interface.

In any case, it is too early to say when and what will actually reach consumers, but it is interesting to see that Google has been working to improve the platform, something that has been attracting automakers like BMW, the latest inclusion among those who will use Android Auto in their cars.



