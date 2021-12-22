Android Apps Are Increasingly Popular on Chrome OS

Android: After releasing Android 12 in October, Google seems to have its eye on the big screens. According to an annual retrospective released on Monday (20), on the Chrome OS Dev Channel, “taking into account only Chromebooks, the number of users engaged with Android apps grew 50%” in the last year.

The Chromebook YoY metric (year by year) is used by the company to assess notebooks that use Google’s operating system – Chrome OS – and “engage with Android apps” in the period 2020-2021. In May, quotes the post, the use of the operating system grew 92% compared to the previous year, which represents “five times the rate of the PC market”, ie, competing with Windows, macOS and Linux.

What does Google’s annual retrospective say?

The post from Canal Dev also served for Google to show a kind of recap of what it has been doing to improve the Android experience on Chrome OS:

Android 11 release: “Constantly updating all Chromebooks to support Android 11”;

Android App Window Enhancement: In Chrome 93+ with Android 11, “Mobile apps” are locked in a phone or tablet-sized window, with a “resizable pill” in the top bar;

Approximate sharing in Android apps: available on Chrome 96+, with both Android 9 and version 11;

Low latency stylus library: “The API minimizes latency by rendering the pen strokes directly through the hardware composer and predicting where the next part of the stroke will be drawn.”

The retrospective closes with a statement from the developers: “Our priority is to find ways to deliver better experiences for every user. We will continue to release easy-to-use tools and guidance in 2022.”