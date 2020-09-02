Android 13 claim for Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II!

Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II models can be refreshed with the Android 13 update. This claim, made by a Japanese news source called Android Next, caused a stir.

Recently the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family was introduced. The South Korean company said that its new phones, including the Galaxy S10 family, could be renewed with 3 major Android updates.

Will Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II get Android 13 update?

Sony has not made a statement about this yet. According to the Japanese news source, Sony will also be among the companies that follow Samsung and will equip some of its smartphones with 3 major Android updates.

It is not known when the relevant updates will appear on the Xperia models in question. Android Next; He claimed that the Xperia 1, Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 II will not receive any more updates after receiving the Android 11 update.

According to Android Next, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia Ace, Xperia 8 and Xperia 8 Lite devices will not receive any updates other than Android 10. An explanation is expected from Sony on this issue.

There’s little time left to meet the new Android software. Because last July, we saw the phrase 8 September 2020 on YouTube live on behalf of Android 11. It turned out that this phrase was the planned launch date for Android 11.

The updates collected under the 3 major Android updates headings include Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13. Do you think Android Next’s claim reflects the truth? What new features can the Android 13 update host? We are waiting your comments.



