Android 12: Xiaomi And Redmi Phones To Receive Have Been Announced

Android 12 was introduced in the past weeks. Finally, the beta version of the new interface has been released. So which model phones will get the new version of Android 12?
Which model smartphones will Android 12 version of technology giant Google’s operating system come to? In May, the technology company introduced the new interface at the Google I/O event. Then it shared the beta version with users. Finally, they released the Beta 2.1 update of the new interface last week. Beta 2.1, released for Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, and 5 models, pleased with some bug fixes and Wi-Fi updates.
So, which smartphones will the new version Android 12 come to? In this article, we wrote Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark models.
Will I get the Android 12 update?
In the Beta 2 version of the new interface, the company fixed the screen scrolling bug with the new update. In this way, there will be no problem in scrolling the screen for operations such as unlocking, displaying notifications. In addition, the camera and microphone permission icons introduced in the new interface were disappearing on some phones until they were restarted. With the beta 2.1 version, they also eliminated this problem.
Returning to the subject again, let’s take a look at the models that will receive the Android 12 update. First of all, Xiaomi has not yet listed the models that will receive Android 12. However, the Xiaomiui Twitter account has compiled a list of such devices. They also obtained this list from sources at Xiaomi and MIUI developers.
List of devices that will receive Android 12
According to the list, updates will come to all flagship Mi series of 2020 and 2021, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 10, Redmi 10, Redmi K30 and Redmi K40. Also, the listing made it clear that it will be coming to the third and fourth generation Black Shark game series. In addition, Poco sub-brand models (Poco F3) will also receive updates.
Question marks remain for which models?
Smartphone owners of the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi CC9, Mi Note 10, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9 series may not receive the new update. There are also question marks for Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi Note 9 (Global), Redmi Note 9 4G (China) and Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9 Power.
Xiaomi (Mi and Redmi) models that are likely to receive the official Android 12 update are as follows:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra,
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro,
- Xiaomi Mi 11,
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra,
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro,
- Xiaomi Mi 10S,
- Xiaomi Mi 10,
- Xiaomi Mi 10i,
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite,
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom,
- Xiaomi Mi 10T,
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro,
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite,
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10,
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro,
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite,
- Redmi K40,
- Redmi K40 Pro,
- Redmi-K40 Pro (Ultra),
- Redmi K30,
- Redmi K30 Pro,
- Redmi-K30 Pro Zoom,
- Redmi K30 Ultra,
- Redmi K30S,
- Redmi-K30 5G,
- Redmi K30i 5G,
- Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition,
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10,
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G,
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India/Global),
- Xiaomi-Redmi Note 10 Pro Max,
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.