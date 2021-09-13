Android 12 to be released on October 4th for Pixel phones

The stable version of Android 12 seems to be very close to release. Google documents indicate that the operating system’s source code will be published in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on October 4th.

The information was shared by Mishaal Rahman, editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, last Sunday (12). The expert also cites that the provisional launch date would have been mentioned by a partner brand of big tech.

In previous years, the date of publication of the source code on the AOSP coincided with the release of stable versions of Android for Google Pixel phones. Therefore, it is possible that the company will repeat the same strategy with Android 12 in 2021.

On the other hand, manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola will only be able to implement their own interfaces after the release of the source code. Then, after big tech passes tests, the brands will make the software available to customers.

Finally, Android 12‘s debut date on Pixel smartphones can still be changed. It is worth mentioning that Google has not officially announced the release of the stable version of the operating system.

Latest beta version of Android 12

Released on September 8th, Android 12 Beta 5 will be the last test version of the operating system. In addition to bug fixes, the recent build introduced more programs and widgets with the Material You visual pattern.

According to the information, if everything goes correctly, this will be the version that should receive the stable status. Apparently, Google will spend the next few weeks making final adjustments for the launch.