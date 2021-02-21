Android 12 offers the possibility of Pixel 6 XL launching

Google may use a different strategy than the one implemented in 2020 in the mobile market. That’s because there is a possibility that the search giant will launch the Pixel 6 XL, which would be the version with more screen of the high-end model expected to arrive this year.

This may be the fifth generation of models with large-scale display to be made available by the brand, since last year only the Pixel 5 was announced, a cut of spending until justified, since the uncertainties left in the production of smartphones due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 made any type of larger investment risky.

This possibility has become even stronger due to a new feature present in Android 12, which is still in the version for developers. In the preview screenshots made available by Mishaal Rahman, from XDA, it is possible to see some changes in the menu format of the phones compatible with the UI.

Part of this is thanks to the “Silky home” functionality, in which the system is able to readjust the format and organization of the contents to allow the use of the smartphone with one hand. This type of feature is very popular in manufacturers that adopt larger displays on mobile phones, something that became even more popular after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Max.

However, the presence of “Silky home” on Android 12 shows that Google may not only be preparing the system to be more “friendly” for those using large phones from other manufacturers, as well as preparing the system to be compatible with the possible Google Pixel 6 XL.

Although there are still no leaks on this larger model of the Pixel line, it is important to keep an eye on the next steps of the company, especially on tracks left inside Android 12, to know if the model will be launched or not.