Android 12: New Panel Shows How Apps Use Cell Phone Functions

Android 12: With Google I / O getting closer and closer, it’s getting harder to keep up with leaks on what’s new in Android 12. After learning about the new look of the operating system, users will now be able to take a first look at the new privacy protection feature .

The leak at the time shows the Android 12 control center for totally redesigned and, apparently, more transparent privacy. That’s because the update should show the exact duration and time when apps had access to information such as the user’s location, camera or microphone. In addition, the new panel will also allow the user to choose and deny permissions that they feel are unnecessary.

Check it out in the video: