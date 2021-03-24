Android 12: new interface reveals ‘textured effects’

The second version of the Android 12 preview for developers introduced new visual elements of the Google operating system. Among them is a textured animation when selecting items in the standard interface.

Rather than highlighting the item broadly, the new animation includes groove-like details from the user’s touch point. The effect slightly resembles the Ripple Drawable style seen for the first time in Android 5.0, Lollipop.

In addition, the recent preview of Android 12 introduces a new ripple effect for the interface. The two new features were registered by the developer kdrag0n on Twitter:

On Android 12 DP2, a new "patterned" ripple effect is available. There's also a new overscroll effect, where the content bounces (like iOS) instead of showing a ripple at the edge. pic.twitter.com/mexbt9X7O6 — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) March 19, 2021

Although it is a subtle change, the effect adds a little more depth to the system interface. The option is not enabled by default for any of the Android 12 menus, but this may change in the next versions of the preview.

In addition, developers will be able to apply this feature in their own apps when the final version of the operating system is available to the public.

When will Android 12 launch?

According to information from XDA Developers, Google should release some more previews for developers by April this year. The period will allow the creators to have time to get to know the new tools of Android 12 better.

Some users will have access to the beta version of the Robot starting in May. So, if all goes well, the stable version of the software will be made available to the public in the third quarter of 2021.