Android 12, List Of New Phones That Will Get The Update Out

Android 12, list of new phones that will receive the update. It is obvious that Android 12, which will be released next month, will not come to every device in the first place. However, a list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that will receive the update has been published.

Android 12 has already been announced by Google, but it was also stated that a stable version will not be offered until August 12. Although there is a short time left for the release date, we also need to consider that not every Android phone can switch directly.

It takes a certain amount of time for smartphone manufacturers to optimize their devices for the new version. For example, for years, in principle, Xiaomi has been waiting for a long time to upgrade its devices to the latest Android version. Although it will not come early, a list of devices that will receive the Android 12 update in the first place has leaked.

Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi devices that will receive Android 12 update in the first place:

Redmi devices:

Redmi 10X 5G / 10X Pro

Redmi Note 9s / 9 Pro / 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 5G / Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 / 10S / 10T / 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G / 5G Racing / K30i 5G

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom

Redmi K30 Ultra / K30S Ultra

Redmi K40 Gaming

POCO devices:

POCO F2 Pro

POCO F3 GT

POCO X2 / X3 / X3 NFC / X3 PRO

POCO M2 / M2 Reloaded / M2 Pro

POCO M3 / M3 Pro 5G

POCO C3

Xiaomi Mi devices: