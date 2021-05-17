Android 12 Leaks: The Latest Before Google I / O

Android 12 leaks: Just ahead of the Google I / O event that will kick off on Tuesday, a new leak provides insight into what Android 12 will look like, which we expect to learn more about at the annual developers conference. The video shared by Jon Prosser seems to have been taken from the presentation of Android 12.

The first page shared from the presentation is titled “A new and beautiful experience”, “Stronger privacy and security protections” and “All your devices work better together”.

Of course, the usual warnings regarding leaked materials apply. This leak makes no guarantee of how the latest interface will look or how much will be announced during the I / O. But the most interesting presentation page in Prosser’s video is a new environment control widget, a screen brightness setting, a weather widget, an analog clock widget, a snooze / dismiss button and (seen in the bottom right corner of the page) showing grouped notifications.

Leaks we’ve seen before with Android 12

Previous leaks of Android 12 have shown stacked widgets similar to the Smart Stacks introduced in iOS 14. We also saw new themes and a speech widget for Android 12 via XDA Developers. While Android 12 has rumored some major UI changes, including stacked widgets and a new lock screen with larger clock text, it includes many minor tweaks and developer-focused features.

Prosser shows it in a video that he claims is an I / O video. In this video, we see updated notifications, a new keyboard design, and a new lock screen with a larger clock that appears to confirm previously leaked information.

If the details in the most recent leak summary are correct; Android 12 can accommodate some of the biggest visual refreshes we’ve seen on the operating system in the past few years. We’ll get a much more detailed picture of what Android 12 will look like tomorrow evening. Details will be included in the Technoblog as always.