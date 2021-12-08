Android 12 is causing errors on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Android 12: Users in South Korea who have already received the Android 12 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s two latest folding smartphones, are reporting cell phone issues.

According to the site Sam Mobile, there are several reports on the manufacturer’s support forums of some failure or incompatibility caused by the update, which installs One UI 4.0 on devices. Problems include screen flickering, slower performance, crashes in dark mode, inability to take screenshots via physical buttons, and some apps crashing.

However, some of the users showed images with more severe cases, such as the device being put into recovery mode when booting, or even resulting in the device being “bricked” — an expression that means the electronics simply stopped working altogether.

The WWCFTech website claims that, after the high number of reported crashes, Samsung decided to pause sending the update indefinitely — the update was only available in South Korea, a country that was also the first to sell folding smartphones, and later would be released to more regions.

For now, the manufacturer has not officially taken a stand on the case. Currently, the company is also launching Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 line, including in Brazil.