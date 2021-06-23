Android 12: Google Releases Beta 2.1 And Fixes Several Bugs

Android 12: This Wednesday (23), Google released the Beta 2.1 version of Android 12, which brings several bug fixes and improves the stability of the system. Users who have build 2 on their devices should soon receive a notice that they can install the update.

One of the highlights of the launch is the adjustment of features on the lock screen, which, until then, had problems and “froze” even in simple actions, such as discarding notifications, swiping through warnings, accessing quick settings or the unlocking itself.

The At a Glance widget has also received attention and now displays information, such as events recorded in the calendar and weather, appropriately.

In Android 12 Beta 2.1, you can check, with more fluidity, Material You, new design proposal from the search giant, as well as unprecedented privacy features and several other small changes and improvements, all included in the previous release.

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the devices contemplated by the novelty.

Android 12 Beta 2.1: See what’s changed

Fixed an issue preventing users from accessing items on the lock screen. For example, swipe down on the notifications tab, swipe out of notifications, or swipe up to unlock your phone. (Problem No. 190702454)

Fixed issues with information such as weather and calendar events not appearing in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Problem No. 190700432, Problem No. 190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or choppy animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the microphone and camera permission indicators to crash and disappear until the phone was restarted.

Fixed an issue using Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where, after installing Beta and resetting the device, some users got stuck in the setup wizard (Issue #190082536).