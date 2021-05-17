Android 12: Google I / O Slide Reveals Major Design Changes

Android 12: The annual Google I / O event, which starts on Tuesday (18), should show a preview of the appearance of Android 12. However, leaker Jon Prosser had access to alleged slides of the presentation of the new operating system.

The leaked content reveals what users can expect from the new software. For example, the phrases in the images promise “a beautiful and new experience” with “Enhanced privacy”.

Although there are warnings that “the images do not reflect the final product”, the slides deliver what appears to be the Android 12 interface. Based on the Material NEXT look, it contains larger elements with rounded lines.

Some icons and widgets come with redesigned designs, such as the media players, weather indicator and the brightness adjustment button. In addition, the software must gain an analog clock for the home screen.

According to Prosser, the video that will be shown on Google I / O should also show the new keyboard design and the lock screen with a bigger clock. As well, it will reveal the feature that enables stacked notifications, similar to the Smart Stack of the “rival” iOS 14.

Major Android Renewal

Several details of the leaked slides appeared previously in the previews for Android 12 developers. As expected, the next version of the operating system will have minor design adjustments and several new features.

If the information in this “round” of leakage is accurate, this should be the biggest revision of Android in several years. So, Google is expected to deliver a truly unprecedented experience to users.

According to rumors, the beta version of Android 12 may be released this week during Google I / O. However, the final version of the software will only be available in the second half of this year.