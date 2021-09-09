Android 12 Gets Latest Beta Version Before Official Release

Google confirmed this Wednesday (8) the launch of another test version of the next version of its mobile operating system. Android 12 Beta 5 is already released for download and is the last build before the arrival of the official and stable platform.

According to the company, this launch should happen “in the coming weeks”, with more details to be released soon. Beta 5 is only released on the Google Pixel family of smartphones or on models from the company’s partner manufacturers.

What changes?

Among the new features are bug fixes and new versions of the company’s official Calculator and Clock applications, now with the Material Design visual scheme and redesigned widgets.

The device’s lock screen also gained new possible shortcuts, such as the device controls. The official Google launcher, present on the Pixel models, now has a new and more agile search bar.

The full list of new features is listed on Google’s update page. Remember that this build of Android 12 is not considered stable and, therefore, is only suitable for developers or interested parties who understand possible risks.