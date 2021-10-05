Android 12: First Update Fixes 162 Vulnerabilities

Android 12 officially arrived on Monday (4) — at least in the AOSP version, with the release of the source code for the application by manufacturers and interested partners. But at the same time, Google has also released the OS security report for October 2021, which means we have an exact dimension of how many bugs the new update fixes.

According to the XDA Developers website, the first version of Android 12 resolves no less than 162 security vulnerabilities, divided between the following system components:

Android framework – 70 cases

System – 63 cases

Media Frameword – 21 cases

Android Runtime – 4

Libraries – 2

Android TV – 2

As the platform code has been released, these fixes can already be incorporated by manufacturers using Android in their routine updates. The time it takes for the new version to appear, however, depends on each company.

“The most serious of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the system component that could allow a remote attacker, using a specially crafted transmission, to execute arbitrary code in the context of a privileged process,” the document explains.

For more information about each hole found, see Google’s security bulletin.