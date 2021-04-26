Android 12: ‘Extra Dark’ Mode is Presented in New Preview

Android 12 will have a feature that will please users who often use cell phones in dark environments. Named “Extra Dim”, the new tool leaves the screens even darker than the minimum factory brightness of the devices.

As described in the third preview for developers of the new Android, the goal is to “make the display darker and make it comfortable to read”. Thus, the feature is recommended for scenarios such as a dark room before bed.

According to Droid Life, the extra dimming mode can be activated in the Accessibility area in the Android 12 settings. It is also possible to make it available as a shortcut in the system’s drop-down menu and keep it on when you restart your phone.

The tool allows you to adjust the intensity in a way that is more pleasant for the user. When using it, the suggestion is to leave the brightness of the smartphone to a minimum and then adjust how dark the person wants to leave the screen.

According to the developers, Extra Dark mode greatly reduces the brightness of the display and becomes a complement to the traditional dark mode. Likewise, it does not harm users’ eyes when touching the device in the middle of the night.

Android 12 launch

The third preview of Android 12 was made available to developers last week. In addition to the Extra Dark mode, another novelty is the interface with more rounded lines.

The expectation is that the beta version of the system will be launched during Google I / O 2021, an event that takes place between the 18th and 20th of May. Meanwhile, the final version is expected to reach the general public only in the second half of this year.