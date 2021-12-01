Android 12 experience comes to smart TVs!

The new version of Google’s smart television platform Android TV, Android TV 12, has been released for developers.

Android 12 operating system update has been released for Android TV/Google TV. The latest version of Google’s smart TV platform has brought some Android 12 features on mobile to Chromebox mini PCs and streaming sticks like Chromecast. The stable version of Android TV 12, which has been in beta until now, is now available to developers.

Although Google has ended the beta of Android 12 TV, it has not yet released the stable version for end users. This means that if you are not a developer, you cannot install the update on your smart device running Android TV for now. For those who use the ADT-3 Development Kit, the update is coming via the OTA channel.

What’s new with Android TV 12

Android TV 12 operating system brought 4K user interface support to smart devices. Google used to allow Android TV users to play 4K UHD videos. However, the user interface itself, especially the application menus and settings, only supported 1080P resolution. With the 4K interface feature, you will experience a more fluid experience.

Google has added an important privacy feature it offers to smartphone users to the Android TV 12 platform. You will now be able to learn from the indicator on the panel that the microphone and camera connected to your smart TV are activated. In this way, you will be instantly informed of malicious applications that gain unauthorized access to your device and try to monitor your voice and image.

Android TV 12 change list:

Media

Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching

Certified API accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats

user interface

Background blur in RenderEffect and WindowManager

4K UI support

Scaling font size in accessibility settings

Privacy and Security

Microphone and camera indicators

Microphone and camera transitions

Device confirmation via Android KeyStore API

HDMI and Receiver

HDMI CEC 2.0 support

Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements

Better protection model with Tuner Service

If you are using the ADT-3 Development Kit as a software developer, you can download Android TV 12 wirelessly. End users need to wait a while longer. Google did not provide information on when it will make the update publicly available.