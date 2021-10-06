Android 12 Confirms That It Is Called Snow Cone (slush): The Mystery Of Android Sweets

Android 12: Born 12 years ago, Android became in less than a decade the most widespread operating system in the world thanks to the massive sales of smartphones, tablets, smart watches and even televisions and cars that include it. Generally each update of the Android operating system is developed under a code name of an element in alphabetical order.

But since that first version 1.0, Google has taken the curious habit of associating the OS with the name of a sweet, why?

Why Android is named after candy

Credit for these names goes to Ryan Gibson, the Project Manager at Android. And as Google itself pointed out at the launch of Android 4.4 KitKat, “since these devices make our lives sweeter, each version of Android is named after a dessert.”

With Android 10, this pastry tradition was stopped in the face of the name of the final version, and last year’s Google OS inaugurated a new way of naming for the versions of the Android operating system, leaving only the number. A situation that internally certainly does not hold, since Android 11 has its corresponding dessert name, which was called ‘Red Velvet Cake’ (red velvet cake). The official list is this:

Android 1.5 Cupcake

Android 1.6 Donut

Android 2.0 Éclair

Android 2.2 Froyo

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

Android 4.4 KitKat

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 10 Fifteen Tart

Android 11 Red Velvet Cake