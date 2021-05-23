Android 12 Can Enhance Photo Backup On Samsung Devices

Android 12: Given the success of Samsung devices, Android adapted to the company’s smartphones follows the evolution of its original base, which does not prevent the appearance of small problems capable of irritating users. An example is the saving of screenshots in the DCIM folder, where only material from the camera should be stored, and they end up in backup services like Google Photos, taking up precious space. Fortunately, that can change with Android 12.

According to xda-developers, a source obtained access to the document that defines criteria for the granting of certifications. Among the requirements is Section 7.6.2, “Shared application storage”, with the following text:

“If the device implementation has a screen capture or screen recording functionality, including by means of a hardware shortcut or software button, it: MUST save the generated image or video file in a directory called ‘Screenshots’, which is automatically generated in ‘Images’ in internal memory or on an SD card on a trusted port and can be accessed via DIRECTORY_SCREENSHOTS. ”

“You MUST NOT save screenshots and screen recordings to DCIM, Images, Videos or a custom directory”, he adds.

Less “trash”, more space

Generally, Android devices have two folders for storing photos and videos. One of them is “Images”, where applications store the media they have downloaded and to which, by default, the OS sends screenshots, to the “Screenshots” subfolder.

The other is the “DCIM” in the root directory of the internal storage, which includes materials generated by cameras. While the division works well in several cases, it has flaws in Samsung and other smartphones.

With the novelty, the South Korean, if you want to keep the Robot, you should pay attention to this aspect, as well as Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme, which also present discrepancies of the type.

The measure, coupled with the possibility of personalizing backup directories, would avoid the accumulation of materials that did not interest the consumer.