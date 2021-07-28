Android 12 Brings Material You Clock As New Easter Egg

Released on Monday (26), Android 12 Beta 3.1 is the penultimate version before the release candidate (RC), which precedes the expected consumer release of Google’s new operating system update. In one of these releases, you might see an Android 12 easter egg.

XDA-Developers site managed to get a preview of the surprise, through a source, and the result can be seen in the video below. To get to easter egg, the way is the Settings app > About phone > Android version. When the number 12 appears, tap on it several times.

This will free up the new Material You clock, which doesn’t yet appear as a home screen widget, but has already been shown several times by Google. From there, several colored bubbles appear on the screen, with the wallpaper as the Android 12 logo in the center as a background. Then you rotate the hands, and the device vibrates.

The new easter egg for Android 12

When compared to the easter eggs previously released by Android, with several games and virtual mascots, the current version is rather dull, summed up as a demo that seeks to quickly highlight the wide possibilities of Material You as an Android 12 design tool. .

The editor-in-chief of the XDA-Developers website, Mishaal Rahman, explained that the Android 12 surprise was not distributed to the participants of the Android Beta program, being hidden only in internal use versions of Google. Thus, it is possible that the easter egg shown now will undergo some changes and receive more impactful add-ons.