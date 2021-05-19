Android 12 beta: See Phones That Will Be Updated

Android 12: This Tuesday (18), Google announced the new Android 12 with a series of novelties. The big highlight is the design change, which Google said is one of the biggest since Material Design. As of today, users of compatible devices can also download the first beta version of the operating system with the new Material You.

Previously available only to developers, Android 12 can now be installed on a small number of devices. To download the update and test the news, you must be enrolled in the Android Beta Program and have a compatible device. Until then, the list of compatible devices brings the following models from the company itself:

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

On the other hand, 11 other smartphone manufacturers have also announced that they will offer support for the Android 12 beta. Although not everyone has revealed which devices are compatible, we have already got an idea of ​​the vast majority of devices confirmed so far:

Asus: Zenfone 8 (ZS590KS)

OnePlus: OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Oppo: Find X3 Pro

Realme: Realme GT

Sharp: coming soon

Tecno: Camon 17

TCL: TCL 20 Pro 5G

Live: iQOO 7 Legend

Xiaomi: Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro

ZTE: ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

A more “personal” Android

Google says that Android 12 was created with the user in mind and that it brings “the biggest design change in the history of Android”. Users can expect new colors, formats, widgets and a “more expressive, dynamic and personal” system. In addition, the company is committed to offering more controls to users, such as security and privacy.

“Android 12 includes new features that offer more transparency about which applications are accessing your data and more controls,” says the company about the launch of a new system security panel.

The new update promises a “complete customization” of the phones that use Android. When changing the wallpaper, for example, all other areas of the system must follow the dominant colors.

New animations and effects have also been added, and Google says that the movements are smoother. With the changes, the company says that the CPU load has been reduced for such activities.

The first public beta of Android 12 for users can be installed on Pixel line and other Project Treble devices. According to the schedule previously released by the company, the stable launch of Android 12 for all users should happen between July and August.