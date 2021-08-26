Android 12 Beta 4.1: Update Fixes Bugs From Previous Version

While Android 12 doesn’t arrive, Google continues to release updates for the trial version of its operating system. Released this Wednesday (25), Android 12 Beta 4.1 has several fixes for bugs that have caused torment to users in recent days.

One of the issues fixed in the SPB4.210715.014 build, which the company has just released, is the infinite loop affecting some devices after the phone reboots. With the new file package, the Mountain View company claims to have eliminated the flaw.

The inability to use VPN, caused by the previous build, has also been fixed in Beta 4.1, allowing you to enable the tool to access websites and online services. Another improvement included in the update has to do with floating notifications, which were sometimes not displayed, but now work normally.

There are also fixes for the phone’s volume controls, which could fail during a transmission, and for the facial unlock, which can’t be enabled on certain models. The error that made it impossible to grant permissions in the Phone app, when making calls with connected Bluetooth devices, also no longer exists.

Automatic Update

With the August 2021 security package, Android 12 Beta 4.1 has already begun to be made available to Google OS Beta program subscribers via OTA update. Press the “Check for Update” option in the “Settings” menu of the device to check availability.

For those who did not receive the compilation automatically, for some reason, just wait for it to be sent or download the package manually from the program’s page. After downloading, install the files.

Touted as one of the most important updates of the system, Beta 4.1 arrives with the function of preparing the ground for the release of the stable version of Android 12, scheduled to take place in September.