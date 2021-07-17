Android 12 Beta 3: All The Incoming Innovations

Android 12 testing process continues at full speed. Here are the new features coming with Android 12 Beta 3

The testing process for Google’s new operating system, Android 12, continues at full speed. With the release of the third beta version, the new features that the phones that will receive the Android 12 update will have were shared in detail on Google’s Android Developers blog. Let’s take a look at these innovations together.

All the innovations coming with Android 12 Beta 3