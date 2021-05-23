Android 12 and One UI 4: see which Samsung phones will be updated

Android 12: Recently announced by Google, Android 12 is expected to launch for more than 60 smartphones and tablets from Samsung’s Galaxy line. Based on the new update policy of the South Korean brand, the devices should also receive the One UI 4.0, as highlighted by the site SamMobile.

Samsung has not yet released an official list of devices or confirmed the updates. But, based on exactly the period the company promises for system updates, the website has compiled a list of current models that are on the market.

This new policy offers three operating system updates and is valid for phones and tablets launched from 2019 on Android 9 or later. The expectation is that Samsung will make the update available only at the end of the year, coinciding with the release of the stable version of Android 12.

It is worth noting that the following list may be changed in the future and that some devices should receive their last update – these will be identified with an “*” below. Also, that as in other years, the devices must be updated at different times.

Galaxy S, A, M, F and Note

According to the new policy, almost 60 Samsung phones, from different market categories, should be upgraded to the new Android 12. The vast majority of these devices are from the Galaxy A line, which has 22 eligible models to date. Of the tablets, about ten models are eligible.

Galaxy S:

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy S10 5G *

Galaxy S10 *

Galaxy S10 + *

Galaxy S10e *

Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S21

Line Galaxy S21 should receive the beta version of Android 12 in 2021.

Galaxy Note:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE / 5G) *

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE / 5G) *

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z:

Galaxy Fold (LTE / 5G) *

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy A:

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G *

Galaxy A01 *

Galaxy A11 *

Galaxy A31 *

Galaxy A41 *

Galaxy A21 *

Galaxy A21s *

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02 *

Galaxy A02s *

Galaxy A12 *

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M:

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M02s *

Galaxy M02 *

Galaxy M21 *

Galaxy M21s *

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition *

Galaxy M51 *

Galaxy M31s *

Galaxy F:

Galaxy F41 *

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s *

Galaxy F12

Galaxy Xcover:

Galaxy Xcover Pro *

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Tab:

Galaxy Tab S7 + (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 *

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 *

Galaxy Tab A7 *

Galaxy Tab Active 3 *