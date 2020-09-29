Android 11 updates released and withdrawn for Nokia

When HMD Global took over the reins of Nokia-branded smartphones, it promised to stand out from the crowd, not only with its pricing, but perhaps more importantly, its commitment to software updates. In addition to sticking to the pure Android experience, the company has also promised fast and timely updates. This may be more or less for most monthly security updates, but the rollback of the update roadmap released for Android 11 points out that HMD may be having some trouble catching up on major Android releases.

In a tweet posted by the Nokia Mobile Twitter account that was later removed, it boasted about 1,000 updates over the past 3 years. This number probably includes security updates released almost every month for each device. The update process has not yet started for Android 11, which was released earlier this month. Fortunately, Neowin managed to get an evidentiary screenshot before the tweet was removed.

This year, only three Nokia phones – Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1 and 8.3 5G – will see an Android 11 update. Most of the updates will take place in the first to second quarter of 2021 and will cover many second to fourth generation models. However, the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView, the latter considered to be Nokia’s nominal flagship, will not receive Android 11 until the second quarter of 2021.

Of course, those not included in the list, such as the Nokia 1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco, stay on Android 10. Considering that the oldest phone on the list is two years old, it looks like it will still properly deliver the standard two-year support commitment.

The situation is not really unusual in the Android world, although the timeline points to late dates, which may still change. But HMD Global’s problem lies precisely here. For a company that promises to do better when it comes to Android software experience, having a program as late as everyone else isn’t really reassuring.



