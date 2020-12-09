Android 11 Update for TCL 10 Series Released

TCL announced the arrival of the Android 11 update for the 10 Series.

TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10 L, TCL 10 Plus will have access to the update distribution, which will continue for several months.

The newest version of Android will be available to users in Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Germany, as well as users in the UK and across Europe.

What Does Android 11 Update Offer?

With the released Android 11 update, basic features such as internal screen recording, notification history, dark mode timer, chat bubbles, application stabilization, one-time permission and flight mode with Bluetooth come.

How is the Update Installed?

If the Android 11 update did not arrive automatically, you can manually check for updates and download them. Go to your phone’s Settings and click on the software tab. You can check for software updates with the System Update option, if available, you can download and install this update.



