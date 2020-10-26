Android 11 update for Galaxy S20 series coming out

Samsung is currently rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3 beta for the Galaxy S20 series in some countries. It seems that Samsung is preparing to bring the stable version of the Android 11 and One UI 3 update to users soon. At least the Wi-Fi Alliance certification shows this.

The Wi-Fi Alliance has issued Android 11 certification for both the 4G and 5G versions of the S20. Certifications in the board’s database include models of the phone sold in the US and other countries.

Android 11 and One UI 3 beta versions are also being tested for the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra models. However, the Wi-Fi certificates of these models have not yet been revealed. It will not be a surprise that these certificates will appear in the database soon.

Samsung is testing the Android 11 and One UI 3 beta version for the Note 20 series as well as the Galaxy S20 series. Therefore, it will not be a surprise to hear similar news for the Note 20 series after the S20 series.



