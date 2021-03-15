Android 11 starts arriving at Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power

The Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power phones began to receive an update bringing Android 11. Motorola started to distribute the February 2021 operating system and security updates in a new update for the devices.

The update came first for users in Colombia, according to reports published on social networks. The update arrives with the firmware number RPE31.Q4U-47-35, as shown in images of the patch with the new version of Android.

To date, Motorola has not commented on the update schedule for smartphones globally. That is, it is not yet clear when Android 11 will be released on the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power in other countries.

However, the trend is for the manufacturer to release the update in more regions soon. Brazil is usually in the crosshairs of Motorola and may be one of the next places to be contemplated with Android 11 for cell phones.

The Moto G8 and G8 Power were launched by the Lenovo-owned brand in March last year. Both models operate in the intermediary cell phone market and can be purchased in Brazil for prices starting at R $ 1,139.

Android 11 has been available on the market since last year and you can check which Motorola smartphones will receive the update on this list.