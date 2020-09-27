Android 11 removes the 4GB limit on videos

Android 11 got rid of the 4GB limit on videos, but the Google Camera app is still limited, videos will now be split into 10GB

Android 11 may not have had a lot of flashy new features, but we should at least give it credit for fixing or improving some of the outstanding issues. In June, a fix that had just been rolled out in the first beta version of Android 11 came out that would lift the 4GB limit on videos captured by the camera.

While the API that had previously been responsible for setting the 4GB limit was no longer a restriction, it didn’t actually make a difference to the Google Camera app or most of the other popular video recorders tested. Now that Android 11 is released and many people with Pixel phones are running it.

Google keep its size limit

To answer the obvious question, yes, the Google Camera app still has a file size limit, video files recorded on Android 11 will now be split into 10GB instead of the original 4GB imposed by Android 10.

The new limit is about 33 minutes at 4K @ 30fps, and much longer at a lower resolution and / or slower frame rate. This is a little more than double the previous time of about 13 minutes.

The updated Android source code does not seem to impose any general file size limit, videos recorded with the Open Camera application on Android 10 were divided into the 4GB limit; but a video recorded on Android 11 was allowed to reach 38GB before manually stopping it. And like the original tests, the Filmic Pro app continues to divide the recordings into 4GB.

This disparity between these three apps shows that Google Camera and Filmic Pro still impose their own file size limits, both apps are doing their own post-processing on videos between capturing and writing to files, which may influence the decision. , but it shouldn’t cause the limitation.

As for other phones and video recording applications, it is true that some have been able to record in larger file sizes before Android 11. Some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) patched their own Android builds before Google did the official change, while others only implemented fixes on their own, stock camera apps, which let most third-party apps continue to split files at 4GB.

Once phones are updated to Android 11, most apps will automatically record to larger video files, but there may still be some inconsistencies.

There are practical reasons for splitting video files in record time, but most of them are based on compatibility with low-cost, older hardware and software. For example, everyone has some old memory cards and USB sticks that aren’t big enough to hold a single 20GB video, and some video players and editors have been known to crash when reading larger files.

On the other hand, splitting a single video into multiple files is confusing for most of the users and becomes more work if they want to share, edit or store the videos.

Even with the arguments for splitting files, 10GB seems like an unusual target, any file system that supports files larger than 4GB could easily contain more than 10GB. Even most memory cards start at 16GB, so a goal of about 15GB might have been more appropriate, or in a perfect world, a default value of 15GB would have been set and users could change the settings. as needed.

Regardless, most Google Camera users probably won’t notice the new file size limit, as very few people casually shoot a live video longer than 30 minutes at 4K (or a couple hours at 1080p). For the few who do, they will have to live with joining the files manually or choosing a different camera app for video.



