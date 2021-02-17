Android 11: Realme 7i and 7 Pro will receive beta update

The Realme 7i is one of the latest phones from the manufacturer that is increasingly present in India and Brazil. Now an important novelty is arriving for its users: the new Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, which will be launched soon for Realme 7i and also for Realme 7 Pro. Check now how is the progress of this new version.

Realme UI 2.0 is a new version of the interface used by Realme mobile phones, which focuses on personalization, differentiated features and privacy, in addition to providing improved performance.

It is already available for other devices from the manufacturer through Beta and early access channels, however now it should also arrive for Realme 7i and 7 Pro in India, according to the official Realme community post.

The official post states that registration for testing the first beta version of Realme UI 2.0 on Realme 7i has already been opened. To test, just access the Settings application and go to the Software Update section (as shown in the image above), where you can find the trial version option. There, you can sign up to receive the beta when it is released.

It is worth mentioning that this option should not be available for all devices, so your phone may not have access to it yet.