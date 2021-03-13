Android 11 heralds three Samsung models

As you may remember, the new version was first presented to last year’s flagships Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

New devices get updated today

Later, the update offered to Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 FE models, most recently Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus released for Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The newest version of Android and OneUI has been released for Galaxy A51, Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite models starting today. On the other hand, the new version is expected to be available for Android 11 in the coming weeks, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A71.

In addition, it should be noted that the planned update list can be changed by Samsung later.