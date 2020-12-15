Android 11 got media control feature

Google, which increases the privacy of users with security patches and new features, released the Android December 11 patch. Media control has been made easier for Android 11 users.

Media control made easy with Android December 11 update

The media control feature in the notification transition screen, which was offered to users again, was removed for some reason before the stable release. With the update released for the month of December, this feature has been made available again.

You will now be able to remove it via the notification toggle screen after using Spotify or a similar app. The feature, which allows users to complete their transactions quickly when there are more than one open media application, was liked by users when it was first published.

Android 11 users need to disable the Media Player feature in the Quick Settings tab to turn off media controls. Some users feel that this should be set up more simply and quickly.

Google did not forget the old Pixel devices in the update published. Pixel 5 features like Hold for Me (call hold for me), Extreme Battery Saver (extreme battery saver mode) and advanced home screen customization have been added for Pixel 3 and later.



