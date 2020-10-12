Android 11 good news to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models!

After the Android 11 beta update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models was released in June, the company introduced the stable version to users. Flagship devices got new features with OxygenOS 11 as well as Android 11. The OnePlus 8T model, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks, is also expected to come out of the box with Android 11.

So, what innovations does the OnePlus 8 family with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 have?

Android 11 update released for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models

While transitioning to a new design with OxygenOS 11, some improvements have been made to improve the large screen experience of users. Additionally, five new themes for Always-On Display and Zen Mode have been introduced to users. A special time interval for Dark Mode can also be selected with the new update.

What’s new with Android 11 update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models:

System

The new user interface visual design, along with its various optimizations, offers you a more comfortable experience.

Brand new weather UI supports dynamic transitions between sunrise and sunset. You can now have it at hand day and night.

Optimized stability and improved user experience in some third party apps.

Play ground

New game tools box added for useful keys of Fnatic mod. You can choose three different notification methods: text only, alert and blocking.

Quick response feature in a small window newly added for Instagram and WhatsApp.

Newly added anti-false touch feature.

Ambient Screen

Time interval feature for Always On Display has been added. To set it up: Settings> Display> Ambient Screen

A new Insight watch style, developed in partnership with Parsons School of Design, has been added.

10 new clock styles have been added.

Dark Mode

Hotkey has been added for Dark Mode.

Auto power on feature has been added for Dark Mode.

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes and more timing options.

Group feature has been added to Zen Mode. You can now invite your friends and enable Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Along with the story feature, it automatically creates weekly videos with photos and videos from the warehouse.

The loading speed has been optimized and the image preview speed has been increased. The Android 11 update released for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models has now reached a limited number of users. If no major errors are found, the number of users receiving the update is expected to increase within a few strengths. After receiving the update, make sure you have at least 3 GB of storage space on your device and more than 30 percent charge before installing.

In addition to all these, OnePlus stated that the Android 11 update will come for the OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro and Nord models in the future. However, no date has yet been given for these models.



