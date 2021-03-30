Android 11 chega no Galaxy A51 no Brasil com One UI 3.0

Following the official launch forecast in Brazil, One UI 3.0 is finally arriving for the Galaxy A51, Samsung’s successful premium intermediary. According to reports from users on Twitter, the novelty began to be distributed last Saturday (27), presenting improvements and new features for the South Korean line.

According to the calendar published by Samsung, the launch of the Galaxy A51 update is slightly ahead, as the forecast suggested its arrival only for the month of April. Fortunately, this indicates that the novelty will arrive faster for the other variants of the line, including those with customized operating system by cell phone operators, which tend to receive updates with some delay.

The update weighs 1.8 GB and can be identified by the codes A515FXXU4DUB1, A515FOWO4DBU1 and A515FXXU4DUAE, depending on the Galaxy A51 variant. To check if the novelty is already available, simply access the “Software Update” section, located in the device’s settings and tap “Download and Install”.

Next in line

If the release forecast remains accurate, One UI 3.0 should arrive soon for the Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy M51. In May, it will be the turn of the Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A80 to receive the update. – in addition to the Galaxy S6 Tab and its Lite version.