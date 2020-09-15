Android 11-based ROM now available for Xiaomi phones

Taking into account that Android 11 has only been stable for a few days, the news that a developer has already shared a customized ROM based on the new version on XDA Developers has surprised us. The software in question was developed for Xiaomi devices.

The pioneering ROM, released in the community forum, offers all the basic features, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cameras, audio, device sensors, call and almost fully functional data connectivity. One issue to note is that SELinux is defined as permissive, which has important security implications.

Although we have to applaud the XDA abhishek987 user’s pioneering spirit, its AOSP ROM, based on pure Android 11 for Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro, needs to be improved, because if on the one hand the definition of SELinux as permissive is good for debugging, may contain bugs not predicted by the developer.

Project Treble

Since the launch of Project Treble together with Android 8.0 Oreo, this operating system has become more modularized, allowing customized ROM’s to get closer and closer to the generic images of the system (GSI).

With that, we will have devices whose constructions can be booted, in an almost fully functional way, in recently released versions of Android.

For anyone interested in upgrading this custom ROM from Android 11 to the Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro, and want to know its details, just download this link.



