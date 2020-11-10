Android 11, 90 Samsung phones filtered

Released exactly 55 days ago, Android 11 is already part of many models of smartphone brands, which have it installed. But there are also others that have not yet released the official versions of the mobile operating system for their terminal families.

How many models of Samsung mobiles on the market will receive the new Android 11 from Google? Well, officially we don’t know, but unofficially a list has been leaked with all of them, almost a hundred.

One UI 3.0 Android 11

Samsung plans to upgrade up to 90 devices to One UI 3.0, according to a list that has been published online. @TheGalox, a ‘leakster’ expert in filtering content and the most prolific of networks like Twitter, has confirmed that the list is true, and includes the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, along with many models of the Galaxy A series, as well like newer devices like the S20 FE and the Z Fold2.

Samsung announced last August that several dozen of its smartphones and tablets between the Samsung Galaxy S, Note and A, M and Tab series would be eligible for 3 updates to the Android operating system. So in the worst case, the list presented by @TheGalox_ may have been built from a previous official one.

According to Samsung Korea, we should start seeing stable versions of One UI 3.0, Samsung’s own customization layer based on Android 11, starting in December.

Samsung phones that will update to Android 11

The new operating system will arrive first on current flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 and surely in markets such as South Korea. Hopefully the One UI 3.0 builds will be released in Europe and the US before the end of the year, considering the release of past One UI updates.

Below is the list of the 90 models, which is not official but can serve as an indicator and also includes tablets:

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01 Core

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A40s

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51 5G UW

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71 5G UW

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy A90

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M01 Core

Galaxy M10

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M20

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 5G UW

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 2020

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab S3

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G

Galaxy XCover 4s

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G



