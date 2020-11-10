Android 11, 90 Samsung phones filtered

Released exactly 55 days ago, Android 11 is already part of many models of smartphone brands, which have it installed. But there are also others that have not yet released the official versions of the mobile operating system for their terminal families.
How many models of Samsung mobiles on the market will receive the new Android 11 from Google? Well, officially we don’t know, but unofficially a list has been leaked with all of them, almost a hundred.
One UI 3.0 Android 11
Samsung plans to upgrade up to 90 devices to One UI 3.0, according to a list that has been published online. @TheGalox, a ‘leakster’ expert in filtering content and the most prolific of networks like Twitter, has confirmed that the list is true, and includes the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, along with many models of the Galaxy A series, as well like newer devices like the S20 FE and the Z Fold2.
Samsung announced last August that several dozen of its smartphones and tablets between the Samsung Galaxy S, Note and A, M and Tab series would be eligible for 3 updates to the Android operating system. So in the worst case, the list presented by @TheGalox_ may have been built from a previous official one.
According to Samsung Korea, we should start seeing stable versions of One UI 3.0, Samsung’s own customization layer based on Android 11, starting in December.
Samsung phones that will update to Android 11
The new operating system will arrive first on current flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 and surely in markets such as South Korea. Hopefully the One UI 3.0 builds will be released in Europe and the US before the end of the year, considering the release of past One UI updates.
Below is the list of the 90 models, which is not official but can serve as an indicator and also includes tablets:
Galaxy A Quantum
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A01 Core
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A11
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20e
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A21
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A30
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A40
Galaxy A40s
Galaxy A41
Galaxy A42 5G
Galaxy A50
Galaxy A50s
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A51 5G UW
Galaxy A60
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A70s
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A71 5G UW
Galaxy A80
Galaxy A8s
Galaxy A90
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy Fold
Galaxy Fold 5G
Galaxy M01
Galaxy M01 Core
Galaxy M10
Galaxy M11
Galaxy M20
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M30
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M31s
Galaxy M40
Galaxy M51
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy Note 10 5G
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 5G
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10 5G
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy S10 Plus
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 5G
Galaxy S20 5G UW
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Galaxy S20 Plus
Galaxy S20 Plus 5G
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019
Galaxy Tab A 8.4 2020
Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020
Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Galaxy Tab S3
Galaxy Tab S5e
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 5G
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Galaxy Tab S7
Galaxy Tab S7 5G
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G
Galaxy XCover 4s
Galaxy XCover Pro
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Galaxy Z Fold2
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G