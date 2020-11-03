Android 10 update for Redmi Note 8 is out!

Many smartphone users want their phones to receive updates as soon as possible. Some users may even prefer some brands just for updating. Xiaomi was also planning to release new updates for the RN 8 family. While getting the Pro model update, it was time for the RN 8 update. Finally, the Android 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was released today.

Models such as Xiaomi Mi 9T and RN 8 Pro have recently received a security update.

Android 10 update released for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

When it comes to smartphones, software updates are also of great importance. It had recently released the MIUI 12 update for the RN 8 model, but it was retracted a few hours later. Usually, such update withdrawal cases are done when critical problems are detected and the update is given again after the errors are fixed. Of course, there are users who installed the update before it was withdrawn.

However, good news came to Xiaomi RN 8 users who were upset about the MIUI 12 update. While the Android version has been upgraded to 10 with the update, the security level has also been increased. There is no information yet on changes in battery usage and speed. The 2.1 GB update can be downloaded slowly depending on the density of the servers. So you don’t have to worry about any.

With the new updates, annoying problems can arise from time to time. For this reason, you may prefer to wait a few more hours instead of installing incoming updates immediately.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T model also received a security update recently. It is stated that the 9T model will soon have an Android 11 update. For the Xiaomi Mi 8 model, the MIUI 12 update was released the other day.

