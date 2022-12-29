Andrew Tate responded to Greta Thunberg calling the “little dick energy” of his car collection a weird video rant.

Earlier this week, Tate tried to provoke Thunberg into an argument on Twitter by posting a photo of him refueling a Bugatti with the caption: “Hi [Greta Thunberg]. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a four-cylinder [engine] W16 [eight-liter]. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have a [6.5-liter] V12. This is just the beginning. Please provide your email address so that I can send a complete list of my collection of cars and their huge emissions.”

Instead of taking the bait, Thunberg simply replied, “Yes, please enlighten me. Write to me at [email protected] “.

Thunberg’s “carbon neutral burn” quickly went viral, and most of the responses supported Thunberg, however, Tate soon reacted.

“Oddly enough, there is a teenager who believes that your government should tax you to poverty so that the sun does not bake,” he wrote. When it didn’t get the desired response, he sent Thunberg a strange video message.

In a strange video, Tate is sitting at a table in a silk robe and smoking a cigar. “Release some greenhouse gases,” he begins, winking at the camera.

“I’m obviously not familiar with online controversies, but now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I informed Greta that my extensive collection of cars with internal combustion engines that run on dead dinosaurs has a huge… emissions profile. And she replied by giving me her own email address. I don’t have enough energy for a dick, why do you need this letter,” Tate said, not understanding the joke.

“I’m not really mad at Greta,” he continued, before asking someone to bring him a pizza and “make sure the boxes aren’t recycled.”

“She doesn’t understand that she has been programmed, she doesn’t understand that she is a slave to the matrix. She thinks she’s doing well,” Tate added, before denying climate change. “Someone sat her down and persuaded her to beg you, to beg your government, to tax you to poverty so that the sun would not bake.”

“And then, because I encouraged her to do this, the global matrix made this bot farm like, retweet and comment to try to pretend that she was somehow teaching me a lesson.”

Greta hasn’t answered yet, but several other people have called Tate. “Responding to a sharp remark after ten hours with a two—minute rant of seemingly incoherent thoughts is not what you need, Mr. Tate.”

“Most people didn’t even suspect that this guy existed until today, and now we will forever remember him as a guy with a tiny nipple owned by a brilliant 19-year-old girl. Great job, Greta,” one Twitter user wrote. “You paid to edit this tweet and it’s still one of the most shameful things I’ve ever seen on this site,” another added.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to ask Tate to stop mentioning him after Tate called the rapper dangerous.

Responding to an already deleted tweet accusing him of being “a problem in this new society,” Lil Nas X said, “No, the problem is people like you. While ‘real men’ like me provide for their family and community, niggas like you are sitting on Twitter using Andrew Tate’s dick as a pacifier because you were never taught how to be yourself.”