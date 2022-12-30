After his arrest on December 29, together with his brother Tristan, Andrew Tate returned to Twitter and posted a short message to his followers, in which he blamed the mysterious “matrix” for his detention.

On December 29, Romanian authorities broke into Tate’s house, and later both he and his brother were seen handcuffed and taken away by the police.

The raid was carried out by DIICOT, Romania’s Organized Crime and Terrorism

Investigation Department. Tate was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and organized crime related to the “webcam business,” prosecutors told Reuters.

An official statement from DIICOT confirms that since 2021 they have been investigating the activities of a human trafficking network that misled victims about getting married. They also confirmed that four people were detained during the day.

On December 30, the morning after his arrest, Tate returned to social media.

“The Matrix has sent its agents,” he wrote on Twitter.

The statement follows previous statements he has made about being targeted by the Matrix because he is “outspoken.” In a podcast with the NELK Boys, he said that now that it’s been canceled, the next step will be to “come up with a reason to put [me] in jail.”

Some of Tate’s supporters had already started spreading the story on social media immediately after the raid became known, suggesting it was some kind of conspiracy.

Twitch streamer Asmongold also faced criticism for suggesting there was a “50%” chance the government wanted to “frame” Tate, and compared the situation to that of Martin Luther King Jr.