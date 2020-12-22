Andrew Lincoln says he misses being on the show

It’s not just Rick Grimes fans who are missing the character in The Walking Dead episodes. Andrew Lincoln, the actor who played the show’s protagonist during the first nine seasons, reunited with his old castmates, and revealed that he would like to “never have left” the show.

The reunion was during an event in the state of Georgia, in the United States, where the series is recorded. In addition to Lincoln, other actors and actresses who were – and still are – part of the program, were present. The event was attended by Danai Gurira (Michonne), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lennie James (Morgan), Christian Serratos (Rosita) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha).

Lincoln said he ended up falling in love with Atlanta, the city that serves as the setting for The Walking Dead. “I was never in the South. And then I went to Georgia and fell in love with this extraordinary city, Atlanta. Living and working in the South was extraordinary ”.

The actor, who ended up leaving the show to be closer to his family in England, joked, saying that his son Arthur, 10, misses Atlanta. “He just misses it. He says, ‘Take me back there!’. I came home for the children, and now they are tired of me. I wish I never left. It was a terrible decision ”.

But it is worth remembering that Lincoln will return to the role of Rick Grimes in a film trilogy for the cinema, which will serve to count the next moments in the character’s journey, which was taken away from the series by a CRM helicopter.

The trilogy still has no premiere date. The Walking Dead returns to AMC in 2021.



