Andrew Garfield recalls being “starved” of “Sex and Food” for the 2016 film “Silence”: “I had some pretty wild, trip experiences”

Giving his all. Andrew Garfield has spoken about what he went to to play a priest in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence.

“I had an incredibly spiritual experience,” the 39—year-old native of England said on Monday, August 22, in the issue of the podcast “WTF With Marc Maron”. “Every day I did a lot of spiritual practices, created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months and fasted a lot because Adam [Driver] and I had to lose a lot of weight anyway.”

The “New Spider-Man” star and the “Star Wars” actor played 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel to Japan to find their mentor.

“That was really cool, man. At that time, I had pretty wild, trip experiences when I starved myself with sex and food,” Garfield explained.

To enter the image, the star “Under the banner of heaven” participated in Ignatian spiritual exercises, which were created in the 1500s.

“In essence, this is a 31-day retreat during which you actively reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and, using your imagination, place yourself in every stage, scene and moment in the life of Christ from his conception to resurrection,” he explained.

Garfield added that this exercise is “more than just sitting and thinking” about Jesus. “You actively, creatively create a relationship with Christ with a series of hints and questions, and eventually you find yourself in a pretty deep space.”

The Tony Award winner’s father is Jewish, but he wasn’t raised very religious at all. “By the end, I had a relationship with an imaginary Christ,” he said.

His desire to present himself in someone’s place – in this case, Jesus Christ — is actually what the method of the game is based on, and not any kind of imposition on the film crew. “I’m a little worried about the misconception, I’m a little worried about this idea that ‘the current method is fucking crap,'” Garfield grumbled.

There have been several widely publicized examples of “method action” that do not necessarily correspond to the technique that Garfield studied. Jared Leto is infamous for his manner of performing his roles, including sending a rat to Margot Robbie when they played the Joker and Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. It is reported that he also used crutches when he was on the set of Morbius this spring, which caused the cast and crew to wait up to 45 minutes while he hobbled to the bathroom, trying to feel the pain of his injured character (a compromise was later reached). so that Summer can use a wheelchair).

During the podcast, Garfield did not name specific examples, but stressed the importance of ensuring that the true method of the game does not interfere with the process of making the film. “It’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set,” the Emmy nominee explained. “It’s really about living honestly in imaginary circumstances, and at the same time being very kind to the team, and being a normal person, and being able to drop [the character] when you need to, and stay in it when you want to stay. This.”