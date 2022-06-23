Andrew Garfield is wrong: His Spider-Man is the best in the world

“Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” was full of pleasant moments, but one of the biggest surprises was Andrew Garfield, who eclipsed everyone as the best Spider-Man in the movie. In the past, Marvel fans have criticized Andrew Garfield for playing Spider-Man because he was too cool as Peter Parker. “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” demonstrated the opposite in the long conflict of the Spider returning to the big screen.

Gwen Stacy’s death in “The New Spider-Man 2” pushed Peter Parker into total darkness due to accumulated guilt over the deaths of Uncle Ben and Gwen. He temporarily left as Spider-Man, and when he eventually returned, it was a much more violent version of himself, showing that he had stopped holding back his punches. Gwen’s death destroyed Peter’s sense of morality along with the teenage innocence left after Uncle Ben’s death. Peter’s perception of himself has also changed, he has become riddled with self-doubt, seeing himself as a loser. It would be an understatement to say that Gwen’s death was a tragedy for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

As soon as Garfield’s Peter Parker was magically summoned to the universe inhabited by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker #1 in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it became clear that Peter #3 was still not himself. Even at its worst, he provided much of the film’s comedy with witty jokes and an inordinate amount of self-deprecating jokes, even by MCU standards. In the end, Tobey Maguire’s Peter #2 cheered Peter #3 up a bit and told him he was wrong about being the worst, right before the decisive final battle, culminating in the cheesy joke “You’re awesome.” It was really an omen, because later Peter #3 was so amazing that he finally got the crown of the best Spider No Way Home, saving MJ (Zendaya). This scene is long overdue to complete and confirm the identity of Spider-Man Andrew Garfield. It also best illustrates what makes Spider-Man such a fan favorite hero.

The scene with MJ and Garfield’s Spider was profound because it reflected Peter’s failed attempt to save Gwen Stacy. As soon as Peter #3 landed on his feet with MJ safely in his arms, his face said it all for itself. The moment that stole the film was both heartbreaking and touching; it was a triumphant display of closure and self-affirmation that should have happened a long time ago. Spider-Man’s attitude to tragedies is part of what makes him a compelling character. Peter Maguire did it in his trilogy. Peter Holland did the same thing towards the end of Spider-Man: There is no way home. Meanwhile, Garfield’s Peter remained in limbo for eight years because a possible “New Spider-Man 3” was canceled after “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was lackluster.

Completion can be a powerful character development if done right. Tony Stark’s final act of heroism in Avengers: The Finale was amazing because its closure ended with his death. Iron Man’s sacrifice in the Finale corrected his past mistakes, and ultimately it became a defining pop culture moment in the hugely successful film. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man also achieved this. However, Peter Parker’s journey #3 was a little different, but just as rewarding as Tony Stark’s. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter #3 was artfully used mainly as a very effective comedic character for most of the film. However, even when he was full of self-doubt and self-doubt, it didn’t stop him from jumping after MJ when she fell towards certain death. He instinctively tried to do the right thing, and by saving MJ, he redeemed his past mistakes. Whether they were actually his fault or not.

Peter #3, saving MJ, was the culmination of an already memorable movie. This scene and Peter’s path #3 to it were so good that fans demanded a “New Spider-Man 3” after watching Spider-Man: There is No Way Home. Andrew Garfield perfectly embodied both Peter Parker and Spider-Man: an amazing, awkward teenager with great strength and great responsibility who is just trying to do the right thing.