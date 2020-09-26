Andrés García is looking for a 30 year old girlfriend!

If there is any synonym for the word “galán” it is Don Andrés García. The 70-year-old actor has always been known for being a “Don Juan” and having conquered the most beautiful women of his time.

Physical beauty inherited by his sons Andrés Jr., Leonardo and Andrea García. Currently, the interpreter is in a divorce process from his now ex-partner Margarita Portillo, with whom he lasted 20 years of marriage.

However, this is not an impediment for the famous conqueror to be looking for love again. Andrés affirmed that he already has well defined the attributes that he requires for his next girlfriend.

During an interview for “Ventaneando”, the 70-year-old actor revealed that, although in these times it is difficult to have a new love, he would take the risk if the woman at the door is to his liking, despite living his fourth legal separation .

He did not hesitate to say that he wants his next woman to be beautiful, long-legged, with a good sense of humor and, very specifically, between 30 and 40 years old.

“I would like to find another great love before I go,” he said. “I would like her to be around 30 (years old), but at my age I think I would have to settle for someone around 40 and say that it went well because I am also very old,” added the Dominican-born Dominican.



