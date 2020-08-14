Andreas Pereira says goodbye to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is doing his best to get away from the club this summer.

Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to defy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishes to stay at Manchester United by demanding a move this summer. Just a few months ago, Solskjaer addressed the Brazilian publicly in a request that he stay, however, it seems that he has decided.

Esporte Interativo affirms that Pereira will demand a departure from Manchester United signings, as it seeks a more regular first-team football, with Spain, Portugal and Germany as potential destinations.

Despite becoming commonplace early in the season, Pereira’s inconsistent form, coupled with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, has pushed the playmaker down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Will Manchester United let Pereira go?

In April, Pereira declared his desire to stay at Old Trafford and prove himself, telling the Manchester United website: “Even when I came to Manchester United at such a young age, of course, a huge club, but I know who are willing to give youth a chance. That’s what happened to me. Ole knows that we will always be there for him ”

He also added: “The young players give our faith and do everything possible to protect him, as he gives us all his trust … I feel very honored and for that, too, I want to stay at Manchester United. I want to fight for him, win games and win trophies ”.

However, having made only two appearances as a backup since the reboot, he is believed to have changed his tune since then.

The playmaker was enjoying his most outstanding season in the Manchester United jersey, having played 40 games in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Pereira, who passed through the Manchester United academy following a transfer from PSV Eindhoven, seems unlikely to see his next 10th year at the Theater of Dreams.



