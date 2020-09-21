Andrea Legarreta’s emotional return after COVID-19

Andrea Legarreta resumed her daily life. After more than 15 days of being in quarantine for contracting COVID-19, the beautiful driver returned to “Hoy”, a program that she has been running since 1998.

The 49-year-old actress also resumed her activity this morning with a warm welcome from her colleagues at the time the broadcast of the show began, where Raúl “El Negro” Araiza and Galilea Montijo are also present.

After having been at her house since August 31, it was the “Negro” who was in charge of presenting Legarreta effusively and also giving her praise for her change of look because now she has more blonde hair.

“Just look at it, this blonde is back,” said the driver and then in unison everyone shouted “Yes it could!”, In addition to the staff of the Televisa program, something that made Andrea overflow with emotion.

Welcomed by applause and words of affection, she later gave details of everything that happened around her disease as well as answered some questions for those who do not know what it is to live infected with coronavirus.

Legarreta had to share her return to the program “Hoy” alongside personalities such as Roberto Palazuelos and Jorge Muñiz, guests for the current Monday broadcast, as well as the stars Marisol González, Pedro Prieto and Arturo Carmona.

It was on Saturday when Andrea revealed that she would return to the live forum, just the day her look was changed and she celebrated that she had already been discharged to resume activities after having fallen ill with COVID-19.



