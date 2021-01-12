Andra Day goes through a phase of Billie Holiday’s career

Andra Day lets out her voice in the first trailer for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The biography depicts the jazz singer’s tumultuous relationship with a Narcotics agent who is investigating her. Check out the preview.

The film adapts one of the stories narrated in the book Na fissura: A story of the failure to fight drugs, by journalist Johann Hari. The plot follows Holiday, during the period she was targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics due to her drug addiction. The secret operation was led by a federal agent, with whom the singer ends up getting involved in a tumultuous case.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is rated as a strong candidate for the Oscar 2021. In a ceremony that should be remembered for the troubled period of the releases, with few premieres in cinemas and a leading role in streaming platforms, Holiday’s biopic can gain a certain protagonism during the ceremony .

Directed by Lee Daniels (The White House Butler) and a script signed by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the cast of the film also features Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Tyler James Williams and Garrett Hedlund.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday hits the Hulu catalog on February 26th.