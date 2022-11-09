Andor’s director tells us about Princess Leia’s Easter egg, which he thinks no one has noticed yet

Did you catch it?

There will be spoiler warnings for current episodes of Andor in this story, so if you haven’t watched the ninth episode yet, you can opt out now.

Andor has become a wonderful addition to the Star Wars canon on Disney+, adding to the larger story of rebel fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as well as drawing broader strokes concerning corruption in the Empire and the rise of Resistance in various parts of the world. The Star Wars universe. It’s still a prequel for those who like to watch Star Wars stories in order. But that doesn’t mean Andor can’t refer to things that will happen in future stories (and past movies). For example, a visual clue that Andorean director Toby Haines, a favorite of the actors, slipped into the ninth episode of the first season.

The ninth episode, titled “Nobody’s Listening!”, is the middle chapter of a gripping prison-crawling story in which Cassian keeps up with the other prisoners but slowly loses the resolve of their captor, the brilliant Andy Serkis, playing Kino Loy. During this plot, the Imperial Security Bureau of the Empire does everything possible to find Cassian, not realizing that he is imprisoned, so they detain his close friend Bix (Adria Archona) and begin to interrogate her. It looks painful.

However, during this scene, Andorean director Toby Haines reveals that he saw a way to draw a parallel between Bix’s uncomfortable situation and a moment in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, where Carrie Fisher’s princess Leia (an unofficial Disney princess) is also about to be tortured for information. And although Haynes admits that Andorean screenwriter Tony Gilroy is not a big fan of Easter eggs, the director couldn’t help but mention the film that started it all. As he said:

There was an Easter egg — I don’t know if you noticed the Easter egg in episode nine, it was just an opportunity I saw when we were filming the torture scene. It reminded me a lot of the moment when Princess Leia was about to be tortured in the original Star Wars. So there is a door that slides and someone passes by the door on the Death Star. And I just wanted to kind of live up to that moment. I would do things like that without necessarily talking to Tony about it because I think it would make him nervous. That if we quoted too much, they would take you out of the drama. His aspiration: “Is it plausible? Are you involved in a drama?” This is of paramount importance to him. Anything that distracts from it would be dangerous for him.

At the moment, the best thing about Andor is that it looks like its predecessor, everyone’s favorite Rogue One: Star Wars. the saga. Tony Gilroy knew that Cassian Andor had enough backstory to sustain a spin-off series. Where they will go from here, one can only guess. But you can continue to follow the series as long as your Disney+ subscription is valid.