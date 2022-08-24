Andor video interview with Diego Luna, Genevieve O&Reilly, Denis Gough and others!

Andor is the latest Star Wars saga to appear on Disney+! CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell met with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona and Kyle Soller to discuss these huge hands-on sets, returning to the characters created in Rogue One: Star Wars. ” and much, much more.

Video chapters:

00:00 – Sean talks about “Andor” Diego Luna

02:30 – Genevieve O’Reilly on the intricate and beautiful scenery of “Andor”

03:30 – Denise Gough expected green screens, but got the whole world

04:45 – Adria Archona on working with Toby Haines

05:45 – Kyle Soller on working with Toby Haines

06:30 – Diego Luna on Tony Gilroy’s script

07:12 – Genevieve O’Reilly on the return of Mon Mothma

08:05 – Adria Archona on the background of her characters and Diego Luna’s characters

08:50 – Cyril from Kyle Soller could join the uprising

10:20 – Diego Luna about playing with a droid

11:24 – Why Genevieve O’Reilly Loves Star Wars Fans